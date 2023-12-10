MCD draft budget moots ₹16,683 crore spending; expects higher revenue

December 10, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Saturday presented before the MCD House proposals for an expenditure of ₹16,683 crore in a draft budget for 2024-25, initiating the process for the preparation of the final estimates that will be placed in the budget session in February.

This year, the draft estimates were presented in a special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) instead of the 18-member standing committee, the main financial decision-making arm of the civic body whose formation is pending since December last year after the MCD election.

After the presentation of the draft budget estimates before the standing committee, these are discussed in ward and zonal committees. After clearance from the standing committee, its chief presents the final estimates in the MCD House.

However, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP are fighting for control over the panel. Six members of the panel, three each from both parties, were elected by the MCD House in February. The rest 12 are yet to be elected by ward committees and nominated members.

‘Better tax collection’

Mr. Bharti said the draft estimates reflect better property tax collection, which is the biggest source of revenue for the civic body and expected to be around ₹2,417 crore this fiscal, ₹400-odd crore more than in the last financial year.

He said the MCD is likely to earn revenue of ₹15,686.99 crore in 2024-25, falling short of only ₹696 crore from its expected spending of ₹16,683.02 crore.

Main proposals

He said in the next fiscal, the MCD will be installing artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems to monitor civic amenities. A pilot project will start in areas including Preet Vihar, East Patel Nagar and Kotla Mubarakpur, he said.

Mr. Bharti said the construction of school buildings in Bawana, Madipur JJ Colony, Vishnu Garden and other areas will also be taken up. The MCD’s first milk bank will be set up in Swami Dayanand Hospital, he said.

‘Will go to people’

Reacting to the draft estimates, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the ruling AAP wants to formulate a “people’s budget” for which her party will hold over 100 meetings with various stakeholders .“A budget cannot be prepared behind closed doors,” she said.

However, the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, said the draft budget was “against the people” as 80% of the revenue will be spent solely on employees’ salaries, leaving only 20% of the revenue for the development of civic amenities in the national capital.