MCD demands transfer duty dues to clear pending salaries

New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has written to the city government’s Revenue Department seeking payment of transfer duty charges that are pending since May 22 this year, said senior MCD officials on Thursday.

In the letter, the civic body has highlighted that multiple requests have been sent to the department for the payment — approximately ₹457 crore — in the recent months.

A senior MCD official said that the delay in payments with respect to transfer duty — which is collected by the government on behalf of the MCD with the former taking 3.5% as collection charges — has resulted in the civic body struggling to pay pending salaries to its employees.

Funds crunch

“Transfer duty charges are collected on a daily basis and given to us on a monthly basis, so it’s a regular source of internal revenue and delays cause problems for us. Currently, the MCD is struggling due to the fund crunch and the entire focus is on paying the pending salaries to its employees, especially those under the erstwhile north and east corporations,” said a senior MCD official.

Post the merger of three erstwhile municipal corporations, North, South and East, only employees under the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) have their salaries up to date, while employees under the north and east corporations have salaries pending for one and two months, respectively. The gap continues to fluctuate with every passing month.

“In June, we followed up with government officials on multiple occasions and some procedural delays were cited as the cause for the delay. Previously, a similar reason was given for the pending payments for the month of April. However, given that there are computerised processes in place, this delay is very unusual,” said another senior MCD official.

The Delhi government sanctioned slightly over ₹1,000 crore to the civic body in early August, as part of its second and third instalment of funds. However, the senior official stated that without the regular flow of revenue sources, such as transfer duty and one-time parking charges, the MCD will struggle to pay the pending salaries on a regular basis.

“We have to utilise the funds [₹1,000 crore] till December and that’s why cannot use the entire amount to pay salaries in one go. That will leave us with very little to pay for the remaining months, and to help manage this, our sources of internal revenue are crucial,” said the senior MCD official.