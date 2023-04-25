HamberMenu
MCD, Delhi govt. schools to meet parents on April 30

April 25, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. 

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) will be held on April 30 across Delhi government schools as well as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Monday.

This will be the first time that Delhi government schools, under the ambit of the Directorate of Education, and those run by the MCD will hold PTMs together.

Addressing a press conference with Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Minister said, “We have seen a very positive change, not only in the education system but also in the learning levels of children after conducting PTMs in Delhi government schools. Now, we are going to start this process of change in MCD schools as well.”

The mega PTM is scheduled on a Sunday so that students’ parents, who are important stakeholders in the education system, can connect with schools and participate in their children’s learning process, she added.

Ms. Oberoi said the parents at the PTM may offer suggestions on school improvement and learn about the strategies planned by schools for their children.

The mega PTM is a part of Mission Buniyaad, wherein the focus will be laid on strengthening the foundational learning and skills of children, Ms. Atishi said.

