MCD, Delhi govt. propose dates for mayoral elections

January 31, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said the civic body has proposed to reconvene the house meeting, to hold elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, on February 10.

Simultaneously, the Delhi government has proposed three dates — February 3, 4 and 6 — for the exercise, while requesting the Lieutenant-Governor to decide on the same.

The Capital is yet to see the Mayor’s election after two previous meetings — on January 6 and 24 — were adjourned without holding the exercise, following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors.

ADVERTISEMENT