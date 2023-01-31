ADVERTISEMENT

MCD, Delhi govt. propose dates for mayoral elections

January 31, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

While the MCD has proposed February 10, the Delhi government has given the options of February 3, 4 and 6

The Hindu Bureau

The MCD Civic Centre. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said the civic body has proposed to reconvene the house meeting, to hold elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, on February 10.

Simultaneously, the Delhi government has proposed three dates — February 3, 4 and 6 — for the exercise, while requesting the Lieutenant-Governor to decide on the same.

The Capital is yet to see the Mayor’s election after two previous meetings — on January 6 and 24 — were adjourned without holding the exercise, following a ruckus between BJP and AAP councillors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US