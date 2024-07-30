ADVERTISEMENT

MCD cracks down on 19 institutes in two days

Published - July 30, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the basements of 19 coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar and Old Rajinder Nagar over the past two days, said a senior officials on Monday.

Meanwhile, ruckus marred the MCD House proceedings with the Opposition BJP demanding the resignation of Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the death of three students in the basement of an IAS coaching centre.

The Mayor issued a video statement, saying any official found responsible for letting building by-law violations continue will face strict action.

Action against officials

Action has already been taken against two officials of the MCD Engineering Department after the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident, she said, adding that the civic body has also ordered the termination of services of a junior engineer deployed in the Karol Bagh zone. 

The Mayor said the MCD has sealed basements of 19 coaching centres so far. While the basements of 13 coaching centres were sealed on Sunday, action against six others was taken on Monday.

