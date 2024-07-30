GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MCD cracks down on 19 institutes in two days

Published - July 30, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed the basements of 19 coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar and Old Rajinder Nagar over the past two days, said a senior officials on Monday.

Meanwhile, ruckus marred the MCD House proceedings with the Opposition BJP demanding the resignation of Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the death of three students in the basement of an IAS coaching centre.

The Mayor issued a video statement, saying any official found responsible for letting building by-law violations continue will face strict action.

Action against officials

Action has already been taken against two officials of the MCD Engineering Department after the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident, she said, adding that the civic body has also ordered the termination of services of a junior engineer deployed in the Karol Bagh zone. 

The Mayor said the MCD has sealed basements of 19 coaching centres so far. While the basements of 13 coaching centres were sealed on Sunday, action against six others was taken on Monday.

Related Topics

Delhi / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.