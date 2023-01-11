MCD chaos: residents peeved at ‘power-hungry’ elected councillors

January 11, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

With a new date to elect the Capital’s next Mayor and for the elected councillors to take oath yet to be decided, voters in the city remain a disgruntled lot, mainly due to the ruckus that ensued at the maiden meeting of the newly elected House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

On January 6, the MCD House was adjourned without electing the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor amid protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer’s decision to first administer the oath to the 10 members nominated as aldermen to the civic body. The situation soon took a violent turn with AAP and BJP councillors coming to blows.

For Tej Bahadur Patel, a voter from the Burari ward, the clash between AAP and BJP councillors was a highly disappointing sight. The incident, he said, only “exposed that the elected representatives were least interested in solving civic issues”.

While MCD officials will soon approach the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) to seek a new date for the House meeting, the timeline of the meeting remains unclear with some officials stating that it is unlikely to be held anytime soon.

“When the councillors fought among themselves, it only exposed how power hungry they are. If they were genuinely interested in working for the people, they would have worked together. They need to understand how their behaviour affects the public’s faith in them,” said Mr. Patel, who works as an autorickshaw driver.

Anil Jha, a street vendor in Nehru Place, said expectations that councillors would raise issues that people like him face have taken a hit. “Their intention is not to serve the masses.” Most voters feared that issues such as waste management, clogged drains and the lack of street lighting wouldn’t get much priority. Many of them said the delay in completing the House proceedings has only resulted in wastage of time.

Some others expressed displeasure over the 10 aldermen who were nominated to the civic body saying that they have no expertise in municipal administration and “only have a political background”.

“Why can’t the L-G nominate an expert, a former city planner or activists? The Delhi Municipal Act specifies that the nominated person should have special knowledge in municipal administration,” said B.S. Vohra of the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, a federation of resident welfare associations.

Rajiv Kakria, convener of the Save Our City campaign, echoed Mr. Vohra and said the provision to nominate the aldermen has been misused to accommodate political party workers. “Instead of having experts from various fields, the provision has been misused,” he said.

