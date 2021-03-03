MCD bypoll: AAP wins four wards, Congress 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four out of the five wards in the byelection for five wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The Congress bagged one ward.
AAP candidates won the Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri seats while the Congress candidate won the Chauhan Banger seat.
The election to the five wards saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the AAP and the Congress launch strong campaigns as the election was seen as a “semi-final” before the MCD polls scheduled to be held in 2022. The BJP has been in power at MCDs since 2012 and the AAP, despite winning three consecutive Assembly elections, was not able to come to power at the three MCDs.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the winning candidates of the AAP and said “The people of Delhi are now saddened by the BJPs rule in the MCDs. In next year’s MCD election Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s honesty and style of getting work done will bring the AAP to power in the MCDs.
According to the State Election Commission, around 2.42 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes in two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and three wards under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The poll conducted on February 28 had a turnout of 50.86% .
