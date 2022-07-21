MCD budget: sanitation, education see highest allocation

The MCD headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo

July 21, 2022 01:09 IST

Second highest amount sanctioned for general administration; latest estimates see a reduction of ₹1,118 crore

With the budget estimates of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) being approved at ₹15,276 crore for the Financial Year 2022-2023, the highest allocations have been made for sanitation, general administration and education — 65.53% of the total estimate.

According to documents accessed by The Hindu, the allocation for sanitation measures stands at ₹4,153.28 crore (27.19%), while ₹3,225.35 crore (21.11%) and ₹2,632.78 crore (17.23%) have been sanctioned for general administration and education, respectively. On July 7, The Hindu had confirmed the budget estimates of the unified MCD at ₹15,276 crore, based on the documents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A senior MCD official said the allocation under the three heads has remained on a par with the previous allocations made in the budgets of the three erstwhile municipal corporations – North, South and East.

Cutting cost

The combined budget estimate of the three corporations earlier this year stood at ₹16,394 crore. The latest estimate has seen a reduction of ₹1,118 crore, which has been attributed to the downsizing of the following: three commissioner posts to one, a cutdown on interdepartmental expenses and costs of mayors and councillors that are yet to be elected.

“The latest budget does not mean much in terms of expenditure as the civic body’s liabilities stand at over ₹10,000 crore. The allocation for general administration includes ₹263 crore, which has been made just for employee arrears in terms of salary and other payments that have been pending,” said the senior MCD official, adding that a “healthy budget” is unlikely until the civic body’s liabilities are addressed.

Meanwhile, the MCD has allocated ₹1,732.15 crore (11.34%) for public works and street lighting, while ₹1,570.25 crore (10.28%) has been allocated for public health and medical relief, out of the total budget estimate.

“While the budget has no answers to how the liabilities will be dealt with, there has been a hike in rates for general trade licence and other taxes, which is aimed at improving the MCD’s internal revenue. This is crucial because the rates in east and north Delhi were not increased for a long period due to opposition from councillors,” said the senior MCD official.