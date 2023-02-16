MCD budget passed without debate, taxes to remain unchanged

February 16, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

The special officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday began the civic body’s budget exercise by approving the schedule of taxes for the upcoming fiscal.

In a statement, the MCD noted that taxes, rates and cesses “leviable in the year 2023-24 will remain the same that are prevalent as of today”. It added that the proposed tax on professions, trade and employment was not approved.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the schedule of taxes must be passed on or before February 15 each year, with officials stating it is “a core part” of the budget.

“The schedule includes taxes on properties, electricity, toll and transfer duty, among others. It is crucial because the annual internal revenue estimates are prepared based on these tax rates. However, this is a first in two decades that it has been passed without any debate in the House, since the latter is yet to become functional,” said an MCD official.

The official added that the civic body’s annual budget, comprising the estimated income and expenditure, can be passed till March 31. “However, if the House is functional by then, the councillors cannot debate on the schedule of taxes since it has been approved now. They can only debate and propose changes to the department-wise allocation in the budget,” he said.

Last December, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had presented the budget estimates for 2023-24, with the estimated expenditure standing at ₹16,023 crore.