MCD budget passed; AAP says 2 pre-poll promises fulfilled

March 30, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed its 2023-24 budget with an outlay of ₹16,023 crore amid a heated exchange between AAP and BJP councillors.

The lion’s share of the budget — ₹4,465.85 crore — was allocated to the sanitation sector, followed by ₹2,847.82 crore for education and ₹3,335.84 crore for general administration. Officials said that the budget estimate approved by the House on Wednesday was the same as presented by the Commissioner in December 2022.

Several resolutions were moved during the House session on Wednesday, said officials, including four by AAP, all of which were approved, and 11 by the BJP, which were all rejected.

Speaking about the resolutions moved by his party, AAP MLA and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “The welfare of workers is at the core of the budget. The four resolutions introduced by our councillors for the welfare of traders were also passed. These resolutions were brought to provide relief to traders facing problems due to sealing and to address the strikes by the civic employees.”

With the party’s resolutions being approved, Mr. Pathak said AAP had fulfilled two of its 10 poll promises made before the civic polls — solving issues of traders and timely payment of salaries to every employee.

“The onus of implementing the resolutions passed in the House on Wednesday lies with the Commissioner. He will take a call on whether the resolutions could be implemented. If not, he can send them back to the House,” said an MCD official.

BJP lashes out

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra lashed out at AAP over the rejection of his party’s proposals.

“By rejecting BJP’s proposals, the Aam Aadmi Party has once again exposed its anti-middle-class face,” said Mr. Malhotra.