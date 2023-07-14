ADVERTISEMENT

MCD asks citizens to avoid flooded cremation grounds

July 14, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

With the Yamuna in spate and floodwaters entering cremation grounds in Nigambodh Ghat, Bhajanpura, and Geeta Colony, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an advisory on Twitter on Thursday asking residents to take the “mortal remains of their loved ones to alternative crematoriums”. The MCD asked citizens to use cremation grounds in Punjabi Bagh, Sat Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan and Panchkuian Road. Officials said bodies are also being diverted to crematoriums in Kabir Nagar, Jwaala Nagar, Seemapuri, Ghazipur and Karkardooma.

