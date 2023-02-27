ADVERTISEMENT

MCD allows 138 eateries to serve food in open areas, earns ₹5.44 crore in revenue

February 27, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The municipality allowed 138 eateries to serve food in open spaces and 57 eateries on terraces. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

  

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) earned ₹5.44 crore in revenue by permitting 138 eateries to serve food in open spaces and 57 eateries on terraces, officials said.

The municipality relaxed the norms for eateries in January this year and asked the traders to obtain licences for serving food in open areas and terraces through the civic body’s online portal.

As per an MCD notification, the annual licence fee for open space on a roof or a portion of a roof is ₹200 per sq ft. For hotels rated four stars and above, the fee is ₹500 per sq ft.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The policy will help augment the corporation’s revenues while promoting tourism and creating more jobs, said officials.

According to the policy, owners of eateries are permitted to serve food in the open spaces adjacent to the licensed eateries if the applicant is the legal occupant of open spaces or terraces.

An NOC from the Fire Department is mandatory, the MCD said in a statement. However, the NOC won’t be needed in case of open spaces on the ground level and if the total open area of a restaurant on the upper floors is less than 90 sq. meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US