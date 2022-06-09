MCD allocates ₹25 lakh per ward for development work

Any maintenance work in a ward will be done under guidance of the respective engineer-in-chief

Any maintenance work in a ward will be done under guidance of the respective engineer-in-chief

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated a fund sum of ₹25 lakh for carrying out maintenance and development works in each of the city’s wards for the financial year 2022-23, according to an order from the civic body dated June 6.

The fund is for minor repair works, manhole covers, pipes, concrete slabs and other materials.

Currently, there are 272 wards under the jurisdiction of the MCD. However, this is set to change as the number of wards will be not more than 250 as per a provision in The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 – that was passed in March.

“Any development or maintenance works in a ward will be done under the guidance of the respective engineer-in-chief. If a resident requires repair works in his or her ward, and the solution is instantly possible, then this fund can be disbursed towards that work,” said a senior official.

Recently, the MCD appointed a nodal officer who will be responsible for development works for the wards, while a civic official said that the move will help residents to reach out in the absence of ward councillors.

Meanwhile, a total of 190 complaints have been received during the daily public hearing sessions, an initiative that was kicked off by the civic body on Monday. At least 23 grievances were resolved.