MCD accuses ‘BJP MLA’s goons’ of thrashing sanitation worker

December 30, 2022 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday filed a police complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma, alleging that men associated with him beat up a sanitation worker.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a purported video of the incident, showing a group of men beating up a person, and called it “an attack on the Valmiki community”.

“This is not only an attack on an employee, but an attack on Delhi’s sanitation workers community. The Valmiki community has been insulted and AAP will talk to the Delhi Police Commissioner to file an FIR immediately. We will protest against Abhay Verma,” AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Verma said he did not beat up the worker. “AAP’s allegations are completely false, I did not misbehave or raise my hand at the sanitation worker. He had locked a public toilet, and was collecting money from people who wanted to use it. I ensured that the toilet was reopened for public use and I will do it again if someone tries to lock it,” he told The Hindu.

The Delhi BJP did not react to the incident.

A police officer said the MCD complaint has been received but no FIR has been registered yet, adding, “We are looking into the alleged video.”

The complaint read, “An incident that occurred on 28.12.2022 has come to the notice of the undersigned wherein, a Paryawaran Sahayak named Amit employed with MCD Department was beaten up by some unidentified goons having close association with Sh. Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar. A video regarding this incident has been circulating on social media wherein a few men are seen thrashing and publically assaulting the said employee of MCD.”

ADVERTISEMENT