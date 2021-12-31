MBBS student found dead in hostel room

NEW DELHI

31 December 2021 01:40 IST

Note found; victim’s phone seized

A 19-year-old MBBS student of Maulana Azad Medical College was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, the police said. A note has been recovered.

The victim, a first-year student, is suspected to have taken the step after failing in two exams, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, the police said. The room was locked from inside and was forced open by the hostel employees.

The mobile phone of the victim has been seized for forensic examination, the police said. The body was handed over to the victim’s family after post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated. Authorities at the college or hospitals attached to it could not be immediately reached.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)