Delhi

MBBS aspirant cheated of ₹20 lakh

A 33-year-old man with PhD in economics has been arrested from Sheikh Sarai for allegedly operating a gang that duped an MBBS aspirant of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of getting him admission into a government medical college.


