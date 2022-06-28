MBBS aspirant cheated of ₹20 lakh
A 33-year-old man with PhD in economics has been arrested from Sheikh Sarai for allegedly operating a gang that duped an MBBS aspirant of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of getting him admission into a government medical college.
