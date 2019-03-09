MBA student, friend roughed up by group over parking issue

A 24-year-old MBA student and his friend were allegedly attacked by a group of men over parking row in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the said police on Friday.

The incident was reported on February 22 but the victim left the city after medical examination, they said. He came back on Wednesday and filed a complaint at Malviya Nagar police station.

Puskar Tewatia along with his friend in his car had gone to eat momos at Bhagat Singh Market in Malviya Nagar at 6.50 p.m.

He parked the car outside the momo shop when a man from adjacent shop approached them. The accused started abusing him for parking the vehicle outside his shop without asking him, the victim said.

On asking the accused to calm down, he started threatening Puskar. Within a couple of minutes, a group of men with hockey sticks, baseball bats and sticks attacked Pushkar and his friend, the police said.

The group also damaged the backside windshield of his car. When the victims tried to run away, the men chased them and thrashed them with belts and sticks again. The victims then somehow managed to flee the spot. Later, Puskar called the police and went to AIIMS for treatment.

Case registered

The police said an FIR under IPC Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) at Malviya Nagar police station. The case is under investigation.