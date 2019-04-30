MBA graduate arrested for burglaries

An MBA graduate who used to give English tuitions in the day and commit burglaries in the night to lead a lavish life was arrested on Monday, the police said.

DCP (Crime) Ramgopal Naik said the burglar was identified as Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Sunder Nagri. They have recovered 72 stolen mobiles from his possession.

YouTube video

Mr. Naik said that on April 26, they had received a YouTube video of a burglary being circulated on social media in which two burglars stole mobiles from two shops located in Karawal Nagar and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. Head constable Gurcharan identified Sajid in the video. A team was formed to track him.

On April 27, he was apprehended from Gagan Cinema.

During interrogation, Sajid revealed that he with his accomplice Pankaj used specially modified iron rods to break the lock and shutter of closed shops and later decamp with mobile phones.

Later, the stolen mobile phones were sold in the markets or to random customers on the streets for cheap.

The two accused had broken shutters of shops in Nand Nagri, Karawal Nagar and Loni, and stolen mobiles from there. Their another accomplice Lucky is still absconding.

Tried to influence police

The receiver of some of the stolen mobile phones is also absconding and the efforts are being made to apprehend him in Trans Yamuna area.

When Sajid did not find a decent job for himself after pursuing MBA, he got involved in burglaries with his friend Lucky. He also used to give English tuition to the students in his area. When he was arrested, he tried to influence the police team speaking in fluent English, said Mr. Naik.