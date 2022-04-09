Mayors still ‘unaware’ of minority panel’s notice 

Workers closed meat shops at INA market on Tuesday following the news about the South Delhi Mayor’s letter. | Photo Credit: File photo

April 09, 2022 00:42 IST

Advocates appeared for Commissioners, says DMC source; North civic body head confirms April 18 as next date of hearing

A day after the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) sent notices to the three municipal corporations in the Capital, asking them to submit a report on the meat shops controversy by Friday, Mayors of South and East Delhi municipal corporations said they were yet to receive the show-cause notice.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh could not be reached for comments.

3 p.m. deadline

According to the DMC’s notice, dated April 6, Mayors and Commissioners of the three municipal corporations were asked to appear in person before the panel’s chairman by April 8 (3 p.m.). The panel had asked them to clarify if there were any rules under which they had decided to call for shutting down meat vends during Navratri.

Asked about the DMC’s notice, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said he was yet to receive it. He, however, said he had “no regrets” over his letter calling for closure of meat shops during the nine-day festival.

“I will do it again [call for meat vends stutdown]. 94% of people in Delhi favoured my call to close meat shops during Navratri. One should ask the DMC as to what they have done for the upliftment of minorities. Have they brought any change in the learning process at madrasas?” asked Mr. Suryan.

Despite multiple attempts to reach DMC chairperson Zakir Khan for a comment, he did not respond.

However, an official at the DMC said the notices were duly served on the Commissioners and the Mayors of the three civic bodies. “Advocates appeared on behalf of all the three Commissioners, but nobody appeared on behalf of the Mayors. The advocates who appeared sought more time to file their reply. The next date given to them is April 18,” the official said.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner Sanjay Goel confirmed to The Hindu that the new date of hearing given to them by the minorities panel was April 18.

The controversy over meat vends’ operations, which erupted following a letter written by the SDMC Mayor, pushed several meat vendors to shut their shops out of fear on Tuesday.

‘Right to write’

Asked about the losses suffered by the vendors in south Delhi, Mr. Suryan said: “You’re telling me that some vendors have suffered losses in lakhs? How does that make them poor vendors. I have the right to write a letter and we will make it legal to ban meat sale during festivals. We have already started the process.”

However, Amit Kumar, Director, Press and Information, SDMC, dismissed the Mayor’s claim. “We received the letter written by the Mayor, and we are examining it. That’s about it,” he said.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, who had issued a statement calling for closure of meat shops during Navratri, had said on Thursday, “Our slaughterhouses are shut during the last three days of Navratri. So, my appeal was to consider shutting down meat shops in order to avoid sale of illegal and possibly unhygienic meat during these days.”