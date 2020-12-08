Mayors protest outside CM’s house over funds

They demand disbursal of dues

The Mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi on Monday sat on protest and demonstrated at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding that the government disburse dues amounting to ₹13,000 crore to the civic bodies.

Before the protest, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta instructed corporation leaders to meet the Chief Minister and demand the dues, but Mr. Kejriwal allegedly refused to meet the delegation.

“It is very sad that whenever the Mayors of all the three civic bodies, working in the public interest, ask for time to meet the CM to release the outstanding funds of the corporations, he doesn’t even meet for two minutes,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“Even today, CM Kejriwal did the same. Even earlier, when the Mayors had gone to meet him, he had sent his minister to assure the release of the dues fund in 10 days but it has been months and till now the government has not released the outstanding fund of the civic bodies,” he also alleged.

Due to this lack of funds, Mr. Gupta said, the civic bodies were not able to pay salaries to employees on time.

Meanwhile, AAP said: “It is very unfortunate that the MHA is initiating a rebellion in Delhi through the medium of Delhi Police. The MLAs who came to meet Mr. Kejriwal were beaten and sent awayall his appointments were cancelled because nobody was allowed to meet him. It is very unfortunate that in a way the MHA is using the BJP to pressurise a helpless Delhi Police to target the elected government in Delhi.