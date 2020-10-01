Mayors criticise AAP govt. over water bills claims

‘Will act to recover property tax dues’

Mayors of the three municipal corporations here on Wednesday hit out at the Delhi government over claims of pending water bills of over ₹6,600 crore to the Delhi Jal Board.

They said that they would take action to recover outstanding property tax dues for Delhi government buildings. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation alone needs to get nearly ₹10,000 crore in property tax, Mayor Anamika Mithilesh alleged. With nearly ₹2,500 crore worth of property tax due in each of the corporation’s four zones, she said.

Properties of the Public Works Department, the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Transco Limited, Delhi Jal Board among others have never given property tax to the corporation, alleged North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash.

Mr. Prakash also hit out at the Delhi government for charging exorbitant commercial rates on water bills from municipal facilities. For the North Corporation, he added that while the principal amount to be paid was only ₹261, the remaining ₹2,173 was penalty and interest. With regard to property tax, the Delhi Jal Board had to pay ₹216 crore and another ₹293 crore as road cutting cost was owed, he said.

East Mayor Nirmal Jain said that the DJB had owed the EDMC ₹175.52 crore, about which he had written to the Chief Minister and that the civic body’s water dues of ₹49 crore could be recovered from that amount.

AAP reacts

“It is unfortunate that all the three Mayors united to give completely fake figures to the media. They have made a joke of their offices. People of Delhi will not be fooled,” said the Delhi government PRO.