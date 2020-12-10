‘Mayors and Kejriwal indulging in shadow-boxing’

NEW DELHI

10 December 2020 01:02 IST

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that the Mayors of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were indulging in shadow-boxing by levelling charges and counter charges to cover up their failures and fool people.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the Mayors’ dharna outside the official residence of the Chief Minister, seeking ₹13,000 crore due to the civic bodies from the Delhi government and the Chief Minister’s claim that he was detained in his house by the police, were staged to divert the people’s attention from the farmers’ protest.

“The Chief Minister’s refusal to meet the Mayors protesting outside his house, and then claiming that the police had put him under home detention to prevent him from joining the nationwide bandh called by the protesting farmers was a big lie. Neither does he want to clear the dues nor support the farmers’ cause openly,” Mr. Kumar said. He alleged that the MCDs were short of funds despite a BJP government at the Centre, and the corporations having several sources of income due to corruption, as nobody knew where all the money had been spent.

Advertising

Advertising