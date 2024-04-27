GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mayoral polls delayed: MCD House adjourned as AAP, BJP trade barbs

Polls for the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor were held together with general elections of 2014, 2019, so what changed this time, asks Pathak; AAP scuttled polls by deviating from guidelines, says BJP

April 27, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Pandemonium broke out after councillors of AAP and BJP levelled allegations against each other.

Pandemonium broke out after councillors of AAP and BJP levelled allegations against each other. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Friday without any discussion following a ruckus by councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over the postponement of the mayoral polls. Members of both parties traded barbs, with AAP councillors once again accusing the BJP of having an “anti-Dalit” mindset and BJP councillors charging the ruling party with supporting corruption.

A day earlier, the AAP-ruled MCD had postponed the mayoral elections after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena refused to appoint a presiding officer for it in “the absence of inputs from the Chief Minister”. The elections were scheduled to be held on Friday following the approval of the Election Commission of India. AAP had termed the L-G’s move “anti-Dalit” as the Mayor’s post was reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate this year.

“Elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor were to be held in the MCD House today. But yesterday, the file regarding the elections reached the L-G, bypassing the elected government. Then the L-G said that he did not have the power to appoint the presiding officer. What kind of politics is this?” said Mayor Shelly Oberoi, addressing a press conference. “Everyone knows that mayoral elections are held at this time of the year and that this year, the Mayor was to come from a member of the Dalit community. It’s not just us; the common person has also understood the anti-Dalit mentality of the BJP,” she added.

AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said mayoral polls were held simultaneously with the general election in 2019 and 2014. “So, what changed this time? They are saying that no input was received from the Chief Minister. If you wanted to take an input, you should have sent the file to the Urban Development Minister. But you didn’t do that,” said Mr. Pathak.

‘Pro-corruption’

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh said AAP should replace its CM for the smooth conduct of the mayoral polls. “AAP is a pro-corruption party. They first win elections by making big promises and then they are seen running away from people. That is why Delhi’s Chief Minister and its [former] Cabinet Ministers are in jail,” Mr. Singh said.

He accused the AAP of scuttling the elections by deviating from the prescribed guidelines under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, in conduting the poll.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress’s MCD in-charge, Jitender Kumar Kochar wrote to Mr. Saxena urging him to clear the file related to the mayoral elections immediately as several civic projects had come to a halt over the past year in the absence of various MCD panels.

Related Topics

politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.