Mayoral polls: Cong. backs AAP, says it doesn’t want Chandigarh fiasco rerun

April 21, 2024

The Congress on Saturday said it will support its Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the Delhi mayoral polls to prevent a repeat of the Chandigarh mayoral election results, where the BJP was declared the winner as votes of several AAP members were declared invalid by the presiding officer.

The results were overturned after the Supreme Court stepped in and called out “brazen malpractices” in the election process.

The Congress’s decision was welcomed by the ruling AAP, with its leader Durgesh Pathak saying, “This shows that we will fight against the dictatorship and the corruption of the BJP together.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Pathak was thanking Congress for its support even as two AAP councillors had rebelled, with many “more likely to defect” before the April 26 polls.

He claimed that many AAP councillors are distancing themselves from the party as it is “mired in corruption”.

AAP had come to power in the civic body in December 2022, ending the BJP’s 15-year rule.

The Congress has nine councillors in the 250-member MCD House while AAP has 134 members. The BJP has 104 councillors. The electoral college for the mayoral polls includes 14 MLAs nominated by the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and the Capital’s seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha members.

The Congress’s move came as a relief to AAP, which is facing a revolt by its Trilokpuri councillor Vijay Kumar, who announced his decision to run for the Deputy Mayor’s post on Friday after the ruling party picked Ravindra Bhardwaj for the position.

AAP has fielded Mahesh Khichi for the Mayor’s post. He will be contesting against BJP’s Kishan Lal. Mr. Bhardwaj will face the BJP’s Neeta Bisht in the April 26 polls.

‘Protecting democracy’

Former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj told reporters that his party wants to “protect democracy” by ensuring the victory of the largest party — AAP — in the MCD. “The Congress’s fight is to protect the Constitution and democracy, which the BJP is trying to undermine with all its might,” the Congress leader said. “We have asked our councillors to vote for AAP candidates as we don’t want a repeat of the Chandigarh mayoral polls episode,” he added.

Congress leader Jitender Kumar Kochar said the BJP has been “deliberately obstructing” the works of the civic body by preventing the constitution of the Standing Committee and zonal committees.

“The delay is affecting the civic body’s financial matters as funds above ₹5 crore require the Standing Committee’s approval,” he said.

However, Mr. Kochar said the Congress will speak against AAP if it fails to work for people.

