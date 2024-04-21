GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mayoral polls: Cong. backs AAP, says it doesn’t want Chandigarh fiasco rerun

Congress says it decided to support its INDIA bloc partner ‘to save democracy’; AAP leader Durgesh Pathak thanks ally for support against BJP’s ‘dictatorship’; BJP calls ruling party ‘corrupt’, claims its councillors will desert it ahead of April 26 polls

April 21, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Saturday said it will support its Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the Delhi mayoral polls to prevent a repeat of the Chandigarh mayoral election results, where the BJP was declared the winner as votes of several AAP members were declared invalid by the presiding officer.

The results were overturned after the Supreme Court stepped in and called out “brazen malpractices” in the election process.

The Congress’s decision was welcomed by the ruling AAP, with its leader Durgesh Pathak saying, “This shows that we will fight against the dictatorship and the corruption of the BJP together.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Pathak was thanking Congress for its support even as two AAP councillors had rebelled, with many “more likely to defect” before the April 26 polls.

He claimed that many AAP councillors are distancing themselves from the party as it is “mired in corruption”.

AAP had come to power in the civic body in December 2022, ending the BJP’s 15-year rule.

The Congress has nine councillors in the 250-member MCD House while AAP has 134 members. The BJP has 104 councillors. The electoral college for the mayoral polls includes 14 MLAs nominated by the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly and the Capital’s seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha members.

The Congress’s move came as a relief to AAP, which is facing a revolt by its Trilokpuri councillor Vijay Kumar, who announced his decision to run for the Deputy Mayor’s post on Friday after the ruling party picked Ravindra Bhardwaj for the position.

AAP has fielded Mahesh Khichi for the Mayor’s post. He will be contesting against BJP’s Kishan Lal. Mr. Bhardwaj will face the BJP’s Neeta Bisht in the April 26 polls.

‘Protecting democracy’

Former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj told reporters that his party wants to “protect democracy” by ensuring the victory of the largest party — AAP — in the MCD. “The Congress’s fight is to protect the Constitution and democracy, which the BJP is trying to undermine with all its might,” the Congress leader said. “We have asked our councillors to vote for AAP candidates as we don’t want a repeat of the Chandigarh mayoral polls episode,” he added.

Congress leader Jitender Kumar Kochar said the BJP has been “deliberately obstructing” the works of the civic body by preventing the constitution of the Standing Committee and zonal committees.

“The delay is affecting the civic body’s financial matters as funds above ₹5 crore require the Standing Committee’s approval,” he said.

However, Mr. Kochar said the Congress will speak against AAP if it fails to work for people.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.