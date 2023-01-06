Delhi Mayoral elections postponed after clashes erupt between AAP and BJP

January 06, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Mayoral elections at the first House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been postponed after clashes erupted between AAP and BJP councillors. A senior MCD official said that a new date will be announced but the timeline remains unclear.

Chaos ensued during the first meeting as AAP councillors and MLAs raised slogans and entered the Well when Mr. Sharma began the process of administering oaths to the 10 aldermen.

The AAP councillors and MLAs protested over the alderman and not the elected representatives being administered oath first.

The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal. Amid the chaos, both sides also alleged manhandling by the opposite camp.

The meeting began with Mr. Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor.

After Mr. Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans.

In the melee, the oathtaking was stopped and the meeting disrupted as the AAP councillors stood on the tables, including those of the presiding officer. The BJP councillors also gathered around and exchanged heated words with their AAP counterparts.

"The House was adjourned for one hour. Four aldermen took their oaths. We will resume the meeting soon and the rest of the aldermen will take their oaths first," Mr. Sharma told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)