Mayor writes to CM to release funds

North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding that funds be released to the civic body immediately.

The Mayor highlighted that many departments of the municipal body were facing financial problems due to the non-release of funds by the Delhi government as a consequence of which they weren’t able to perform upto a “desired level”, he said in a statement. He appealed to the CM to “stand above party politics” and release the corporation’s funds on time.

The Mayor also carried out a review meeting on the status of regularisation of safai karamcharis and on the progress of trommeling work at the Bhalswa landfill site.