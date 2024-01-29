Mayor urges SC to allow MCD House assume role of Standing Committee  

January 29, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House be allowed to assume the function of the civic body Standing Committee, the formation of which has been pending for a year now.

The constitution of the panel has been pending since the mayoral poll last February as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP fought for control over the committee, the MCD’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

Six members of the panel, three each from both parties, were elected by the MCD House in February last year. The rest 12 are required to be elected by 12 ward committees from as many zones in the city.

Their election could not be held as AAP has challenged in the Supreme Court the voting rights to nominated members of the ward committees.

The Mayor’s plea has come almost a fortnight after Ms. Oberoi during a special session of the MCD proposed vesting the powers of the Standing Committee in the civic body House amid a ruckus with the BJP members opposing the move, which they alleged was “illegal and unconstitutional”.

The plea, in which the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) Office is the respondent, sought a directions for the smooth functioning of the civic body.

The Mayor sought that the MCD House be allowed to take over the functions of the panel till it is “properly and legally constituted”.

She said a range of works, including the procurement of textbooks for schools, medical supplies for health centres, maintenance of public parks, toilets, and other amenities have been stuck in the absence of the panel.

The Mayor said, in blatant disregard of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act-1957, the LG suo-moto appointed nominated individuals to the panel without the aid and advice of the Delhi government. The legality of these appointments awaits the decision as the judgment on it was reserved on May 17 last year.

She said “being the body superior to the Standing Committee, in both power and accountability”, it would be appropriate for the functions of the committee to be exercised by the MCD House.

