Mayor directs officials to extend services of contractual MCD workers

April 01, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - New Delhi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday assured contractual workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), including data entry operators (DEOs), that their services have been extended and they need not worry about their jobs.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Ms. Oberoi had “withheld” files related to extension of these employees beyond April 1 and put “pressure” on officials to discontinue their contracts.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor and councillor Yogesh Verma alleged that MCD officials “had sent WhatsApp group messages” to contractual workers of the horticulture department asking them “not to come from Saturday”.

Mr. Kapoor also shared a purported letter from the civic body terminating the contracts of DEOs.

“We already knew that the Aam Aadmi Party will remove the contractual workers as soon as it comes to power. It will now recruit its workers in the corporation, the way it did in the Delhi government and civil defence. Due to this, the corporation’s work will stop,” he alleged.

Refuting the claims, the Mayor’s office said, “The employees should not get misled by any claims. They will continue to have their jobs.”

In a tweet, Dr. Oberoi said, “MCD employees don’t need to worry about their jobs. I have instructed the Commissioner @GyaneshBharti1 & Addl Commissioner to extend the services of all contract workers. Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal’s vision dictates the protection of the interests of all MCD employees.”

