Mayor, deputy to be elected on June 24

New Delhi

13 June 2020 01:14 IST

Elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in three municipal corporations of Delhi will take place on June 24, the civic bodies notified on Friday.

The elections had been delayed by two months due to COVID-19. However, the SDMC’s notification states the duration of the term of the Mayor will remain unchanged. Nominations have been invited till June 17, following which an ordinary meeting of the House of the three corporations has been called for on June 24 to vote for the posts.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party holds a majority of seats in all three corporations, Mayors and Deputy Mayors will be elected from within the party.

Elections have also been scheduled for the posts of three standing committee members in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and EDMC, who have retired, and for the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of ward committees in the North DMC.