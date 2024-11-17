Mayor, Deputy Mayor inspects garbage collection measures in city

Newly elected Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi, along with Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, inspected parts of the city to resolve the problem of garbage accumulation.

“The purpose of our visit is to inspect garbage collection points where significant accumulation has been reported. We are here to evaluate the current arrangements, identify areas of concern, and take stock of the situation. Resolving these concerns is our top priority,” Mr. Khichi said.

Mr. Bhardwaj said that they were visiting the Vasant Vihar ward to review the cleanliness arrangements. “This is in line with Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to transform Delhi into a clean and beautiful city. To advance this vision, we are working at the grassroots level, engaging directly with our esteemed MLAs, councillors, and the entire MCD team, including the Commissioner and other officials,” he said.