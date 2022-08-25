Mayawati slams Akhilesh Yadav over meeting with jailed MLA

The BSP supremo also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief of ignoring Muslim leaders

The BSP supremo also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief of ignoring Muslim leaders

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday slammed former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for meeting a party MLA inside Azamgarh jail and alleged that it strengthened the belief that the Samajwadi Party (SP) guards criminal elements.

Ms. Mayawati, who herself is a four-term Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, also took potshots at Mr. Yadav for not showing a similar kind of support to the jailed Muslim leaders of the SP. On August 22, Mr. Yadav had visited the Azamgarh prison to meet the party MLA and local strongman Ramakant Yadav who is lodged in the prison since July.

On Twitter, Ms. Mayawati said, “The sharp reaction is natural over the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief expressing sympathy by going to the Azamgarh jail and meeting imprisoned party MLA Ramakant Yadav. It strengthens the general perception that the SP protects these types of criminal elements.”

The BSP chief further accused Mr. Yadav of not meeting the party’s jailed Muslim leaders. “Is it not right for common people and organisations to ask the SP chief why he does not go to jail to meet Muslim leaders when he has himself accused the BJP government in U.P. of implicating and putting SP leaders in jail in fake cases,” another tweet by Ms. Mayawati read.

The BSP chief was apparently referring to Mr. Yadav’s visit to Azamgarh jail in May when he met party workers lodged there in connection with a case related to a ruckus during the Assembly polls while he was reluctant to meet the then jailed party leader and prominent Muslim face Azam Khan who remained in Sitapur prison for 27 months.

The visit has been seen as an attempt for course-correction after the party’s dismal show in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll so as to avoid more negative perception about the party among the core voter base after the Azam Khan episode.