Mayawati keeps supporters waiting for over four hours

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati arrived over four hours late to her rally in North East Delhi’s GTB Enclave on Friday. Thousands of supporters, who had been waiting since 10 a.m., listened raptly to her 30-minute speech when she finally arrived at 2.30 p.m.

As she walked on to the stage with folded hands, the crowd screamed “behenji [sister]”. Her speech mainly focussed on caste politics along with attacks on the BJP and the Congress. However, she hardly spoke about the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Ramlila Maidan, where the rally was held, was a sea of blue — the party’s colour — with the BSP’s poll symbol, the elephant, visible everywhere.

The BSP chief emphasised that Delhi has a huge migrant population from Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana, who are “neglected by parties like the BJP and the Congress”.

Talking about the BJP, Mayawati said: “Is baar BJP sarkaar jaatiwaad ki wajah se bahar chali jaaegi. Inki jumlebaazi… chowkidari nahin chal paegi [This time, BJP will be shunted out because of their communal politics. There false promises won’t work]”.

‘BJP, Cong on same boat’

Lashing out at the Congress’ proposed NYAY scheme, she said that just like the BJP had failed to deliver on their promise of acche din, the Congress too was walking the same line by promising poor voters ₹6,000 a month. “It is not a stable solution. If we get a chance to form the government at the Centre then we will ensure jobs in government and private sectors for you all [minority community] instead of giving ₹6,000,” she said.

Mayawati claimed that the situation of the BJP and the Congress was “bad” in Uttar Pradesh.

“In fact, the BJP is trying their best to beat the gathbandhan [alliance] of BSP-SP-RLD and is misusing government machinery for the same,” she said.

While introducing the five candidates the BSP has fielded in Delhi — Rajveer Singh (North East Delhi), Sanjay Gehlot (East Delhi), Siddhant Gautam (South Delhi), Sita Saran (West Delhi), Shahid Ali (Chandni Chowk) — she criticised the party’s State committee for not being able to field for two other seats.

While the rally was attended mostly by traditional voters, 65-year-old Nand Nagri resident Kamla said, “I am not from the minority community but I always support her because she thinks for the poor like helping them with land issues”.