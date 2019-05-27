May to end on a hot note

Following a string of Western Disturbances that kept the temperatures in May below normal, the MeT Department has said that the mercury is likely to settle over the 40° mark in the coming week.

With clear skies and no relief in the form of winds, the maximum temperatures are likely to rise to 42-43 degrees Celsius in the next 72 hours, it said.

The start of the hot spell could be felt on Sunday with the maximum temperature rising to 39.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 21% and 49%. Palam was the hottest area in the city with the maximum temperature rising to 41 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively with mainly clear skies on Monday.