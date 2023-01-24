HamberMenu
‘May have to take a fresh decision on the order of oath-taking’

January 24, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
BJP councillor and MCD House’s presiding officer Satya Sharma. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Satya Sharma (BJP), the presiding officer for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House meeting, said that the decision on who — between the aldermen and the elected councillors — will be administered the oath first on Tuesday would depend on whether the oath administered to the four aldermen in the first House meeting on January 6, which was adjourned, stands valid.

“If the municipal secretary says that the oath taken by the four aldermen is valid, then the remaining six aldermen will be administered the oath, followed by the councillors. If he says otherwise, I will take a fresh decision on the issue,” said Ms. Sharma. She hinted that the aldermen may be administered the oath first. She also appealed to the councillors“to maintain peace” during the proceedings.

Municipal secretary Bhagwan Singh and MCD’s director for press and information Amit Kumar declined to comment. On January 6, the first meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned amid protests by AAP leaders over Ms. Sharma’s decision to first administer the oath to the 10 aldermen.

