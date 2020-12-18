Maximum temperature settles at 7° below normal

The maximum temperature in the Capital settled seven degrees below normal at 15.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it the coldest day of the season despite there being clear skies and bright sunshine.
As was forecast, the cold wave and cold day conditions persisted in the Capital as cold winds continued to blow towards the plains from the Himalayas that have received fresh snowfall.
The minimum temperature was 4.6 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal for the season. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road Ridge and Ayanagar recorded even lower minimum temperatures at 4.5, 4.2, 3.5 and 3.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Palam was the coldest place here during the day, having recorded a maximum of 13.2 degrees Celsius.
The IMD had declared a cold wave in Delhi on Tuesday when the cold winds brought the minimum temperature down to 4.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city this season so far.
Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the “poor” category with the average 24-hour reading of the city showing an AQI reading of 256.
The forecast for Friday reads “mainly clear sky with cold day conditions at most places and severe cold day conditions at isolated places and cold wave conditions at a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 16 and 4 degrees. The cold is likely to persist till next week, the forecast shows.
