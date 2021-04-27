Maximum temperature in Delhi crosses 40°C mark

The maximum temperature in Delhi crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark on Monday despite a pleasant start to the day.

The maximum settled at 40.2 degrees, which was two degrees above normal for the season, while the minimum settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius – seven degrees cooler than normal.

The IMD said that maximum temperature is likely to continue to rise and will stay above 40 degree Celsius over the next few days. The forecast for Tuesday reads “mainly clear sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling between 41 and 18 degree Celsius respectively”.

The sky is likely to become party cloudy on Wednesday, but no rain is expected. Thundery development is expected on Saturday, the IMD also said.