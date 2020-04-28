Max wants to turn its Smart hospital into COVID-19 facility

Doctors at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket are concerned at the management’s plan to turn it into a COVID-19 treatment facility at a time when the neighbouring Max Super Speciality Hospital, East Block, is already designated a COVID-19 hospital.

“Max Smart has so far managed to remain COVID-19 negative, but this decision of the management can expose doctors, nurses and other hospital employees here to infection,” a doctor, who preferred anonymity, told The Hindu.

When contacted by this reporter, Dr. Gurpreet Singh, administrative head of Max hospitals in Saket, stated, “I do not want to comment on this.” Separately, a spokesperson of Max Healthcare said, “There is nothing like this on the cards now.”

An estimated 105 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted in Max East Block of whom as many as 45 are Max hospital employees. “It doesn’t make sense to move these persons to Max Smart and contaminate this hospital as well,” the doctor said.

May 1 implementation

The idea appears to be to shift all COVID-19 positive patients from Max East Block to Max Smart and let non-COVID patients be treated in the East Block. The plan is to be implemented on May 1 if the management has its way.

Doctors’ concerns

Several other doctors have taken up their concerns with the Max Hospitals’ management, including seeking a town hall meeting, but the management reportedly was not keen on pursuing the idea.

A second doctor wrote in an internal message that the decision to designate Max Smart should have been taken at the outset of the COVID-19 breakout. Yet another doctor warned in his message that several hospitals in the country had been shut down due to the spread of the pandemic.

On April 9, two persons, admitted to Max East Block Hospital with cardiac problems, and later shifted to Max Smart, after the former was turned into a dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility, tested positive for the virus.

On April 13, the Hospital had said that three people, including one doctor working at Max East Block, had tested positive for COVID-19. And, on Monday, the hospital said that 33 healthcare workers of the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj, East Delhi, including two doctors, had tested positive for COVID-19.