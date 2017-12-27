Max hospital accused of negligence again

The family of a 58-year-old man, who died after an operation, filed a police complaint against Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, on Monday evening alleging medical negligence.

Kamlesh was brought to the hospital on Monday afternoon for an operation to put a stent in his body but was declared dead around 8 p.m. His family has now alleged that the operation was to be performed by a senior doctor but a junior doctor operated instead.

Acute heart attack

Max Hospital, in a statement, said that they will review the complaint. “The patient was brought into the emergency in the afternoon of December 25, with complaints of chest pain and breathlessness. Initial ECG confirmed acute heart attack. Further investigation revealed blockage in three major arteries. The patient had a history of diabetes, hypertension and smoking. Despite due efforts by the medical team, the patient could not be saved. We have an established protocol for review of all complaints that are raised and we are committed to following the full process,” they said.

The Shalimar Bagh police said that they have received the complaint and that the body is preserved in Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The post mortem will be conducted in Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday. The police have initiated inquest proceedings as they await the autopsy report.