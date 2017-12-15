Max case: probe reports sent to DMC

The Delhi Police and Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, submitted to the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), on Thursday, their investigation report on the case involving twin babies, one of whom was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors at Max.

“The Delhi Police have completed their part of the investigation and now the council will look into the case to see if there was any medical negligence. This will be looked into by the council’s executive committee,” said DMC registrar Dr. Girish Tyagi.

He said that Max Hospital too has submitted their response to the council’s notice. “The matter is under investigation and we will be looking at all aspects of the case,” he added.

Licence cancelled

On Wednesday, Max Hospital had filed an appeal with Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal against cancellation of their hospital’s licence.

The hospital also requested the Delhi government to review its decision and restore its licence as it is causing problems to countless patients.

The Delhi Medical Association had also written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking the withdrawal of its “irrational and autocratic” order to cancel the hospital’s licence.

As per the licence cancellation order, which came after a three-member panel submitted a report to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the government has stopped the hospital from admitting any new patient and put a stop to all out-patient treatment services and laboratory testing on its premises.

Previously two doctors from the Indian Medical Association — Dr Arun Agarwal, chairman, ethics committee and Dr Ramesh Datta, joint secretary — were included as external experts in the investigation of the case. The IMA has now maintained that it will independently investigate the matter.

It has also urged State governments to subsidise emergencies in the private sector and create a reimbursement mechanism.

The IMA also noted that no hospital can force its consultants to work on targets and the choice of drugs and devices should rest with the doctors, based on the affordability of a patient and not the hospital management.