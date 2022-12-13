Maulana Azad Fellowship scrapped: students protest

December 13, 2022 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Launched in 2009, the fellowship provided financial assistance for five years to students from six notified minority communities

The Hindu Bureau

Protesting students from various universities in the Capital, who are demanding restoration of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, being detained by the police on Monday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Students on Monday staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan against the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MAF) for minority community students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in 2009, the fellowship provided financial assistance for five years to students from six notified minority communities — Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs — to pursue M.Phil and Ph.D.

The students said the discontinuation of the fellowship spells disaster for their aspirations and disenfranchises the already marginalised students from minority sections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) made an appeal to “student bodies and other democratic forces of the country to strengthen and defeat the BJP’s attempts to make education a privilege for the few while denying the majority access to education and social mobility”.

The JNU Teachers’ Association, reacting to the Ministry of Minority Affairs’ decision to withdraw the MAF, said ,“This policy decision to withdraw a fellowship intended to promote higher education among minority communities is an attack on the values of inclusivity and democracy that are integral to the higher education system that India requires.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US