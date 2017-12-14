Maujpur drain death: EDMC forms probe panel

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to inquire the death of a two-year-old girl who fell into an open drain outside a municipal school in Maujpur.

The corporation said that the committee, comprising two sanitation superintendents from Shahdara (north), and an assistant engineer (maintenance), has been constituted to fix responsibility for the incident.

The panel has been asked to submit its report within the next three days.

East Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat said that an employee of Ward-40 has been suspended and the sanitary inspector and the assistant sanitary inspector have been issued show-cause notices for “dereliction of duty”.

A group of EDMC councillors met Ms. Bhagat on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum in the matter.

“The councillors have demanded strict action against officials and staff responsible for negligence, leading to the girl's death. They have also demanded that guidelines be issued by the EDMC to prevent such incidents in future,” an EDMC official said.

The Mayor assured them that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence.

“My heart goes out to the family of the child. What we can do to help them is to fix responsibility and take the errant officials to task,” said Ms. Bhagat.