‘Matter of national shame’: L-G raps Kejriwal over report on Delhi pollution; ‘pollution has reduced in the city,’ rebuts AAP

March 21, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Flagging the findings of a recent report that found Delhi to be the most polluted capital city in the world, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming the matter one of “national shame” and “collective concern”.

“With Delhi being the second-most polluted capital city in the world in 2022 and the most polluted capital city in 2021, I am sure that this report card on nine years of your government is not one that you would be proud of,” Mr. Saxena said.

“The much talked about ‘Delhi model’ is shrouded by a haze of smog,” the L-G wrote, referring to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

The AAP hit back at Mr. Saxena, saying, “Yet again, the L-G writes a letter to the CM in a language better avoided.”

The L-G in his letter also asked Mr. Kejriwal to not resort to getting into a “political blame game, as has been [his] wont whenever faced with tough questions”.

“Any self-respecting leader would have owned up to the responsibility for the same and would have taken concrete steps to address this concerns by taking definitive steps and bold measures. Sadly, you choose to do neither and make it an exercise of polemics, which ultimately turns into a political slugfest, with one authority blaming the other, even as citizens suffer silently,” he said.

He added that that he had “repeatedly flagged” the matter by holding meetings with Chief Ministers of neighbouring States, and has been following news reports on the rising pollution in the Capital closely, as well as the “lackadaisical approach of the city government to address air quality”.

‘Not impossible’

Stating that with “great power comes greater responsibility”, the L-G reminded the Chief Minister of global examples of political leaders tackling the problem of pollution successfully. “The great smog of London and the grey skies of Beijing were cleaned up with determined leadership. No problem is insurmountable,” he wrote, adding that he requested Mr. Kejriwal to “find time in his busy schedule of electioneering to ponder over the grave issue”.

“I am forced to ask as to what will become of more than two crore people, who cannot even afford a single home, leave apart affording the luxury of air purifiers? What will happen of the lakhs of homeless, who are forced to sleep in the open? What does the future hold for the street vendors who have no escape from bad air, since living indoors would directly affect their livelihood?,” he added.

Concluding his letter, the L-G stated that he had written to Mr. Kejriwal not to “score a point”, but as his “conscience keeper whose own conscience does not deem it fit to bear this unforgivable load”.

“I hope that in the coming months, you will take some concrete measures and share with the people of Delhi your plans for fixing these core problems and not brush them under the carpet,” he said.

AAP’s rejoinder

In a strongly worded rebuttal, the Delhi government said that it “systematically confronts the issue head-on, displaying the diligence of a responsible administration”.

“The Delhi government systematically confronts the issue head-on, displaying the diligence of a responsible administration. We have installed an AQI monitor every 40 km. Such a robust monitoring mechanism is nowhere else in the country. This comprehensive level of monitoring enables us to accurately gauge pollution levels, a capability lacking in other States,” the statement read, underlining that it acknowledged the “gravity” of the issue through an “unwavering commitment to its resolution”.

The party further listed the measures taken by it to curb pollution. “With meticulous planning and execution, all 1,800 industries in Delhi have seamlessly transitioned to PNG fuels, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards environmental sustainability. Furthermore, our city boasts its highest green cover to date, standing at 23.6%,” it said, adding that Delhi was “leading the nation” in its electric vehicles policy which was “exemplified” by the operation of 1,650 electric buses.

It also said that pollution levels in Delhi had witnessed a decrease of 30 to 35% compared to the levels recorded in 2016, according to the Economic Survey.

‘BJP no better’

AAP also hit out at the BJP’s “negligence” in keeping pollution in check in the States under its rule. “Shockingly, in the few monitors installed in BJP-ruled States, instances have come to fore where, with the aid of water cannons, they strategically dampen areas surrounding pollution monitors to artificially lower AQI levels, as was seen in Ghaziabad,” the statement said.

“The L-G in his letter says that he will take over the functioning of the elected government rather than remaining a mute spectator. Such a statement shows that he does not have the correct knowledge of our Constitution. There is clear division of powers and responsibilities,” the party added.

