Mathematics Winter Camp in class IX govt. schools to augment learning

January 03, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

To bridge the learning gap caused by the pandemic among students in its schools, the Delhi government on Monday launched a special Mathematics Winter Camp on a pilot basis.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the Delhi government, said that it will implement the pilot in three schools to gauge its expansion as well as the viability of implementing other learning interventions.

To be held till January 14, the camp is an initiative to supplement classroom content/syllabus, improve the learning level of class IX students, and act as a brief exam focused revision, the government said.

“Our students have immense capability and programmes such as the Mathematics Winter Camp will create a conducive environment to overcome the fear of mathematics, generate enthusiasm among students to work hard for their annual examination and be an opportunity to work on learning gaps faced throughout the academic year,” Ms. Gupta said.

She added that teachers will resort to innovative teaching, exercises and puzzles which will strengthen calculation, integers, unit conversion, divisibility and simplification, and revise crucial formulas which will continue to be beneficial for students till class XII.

The camp is being held in collaboration with the Dialogue and Development Commission, wth implementation partner Avanti Fellows, the government said.

The Delhi government has run many initiatives for students of its schools to close the two-year learning gap induced by COVID-19. These include ‘Mission Buniyaad’, aimed at improving reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities among of class III to IX.