HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mathematics Winter Camp in class IX govt. schools to augment learning

The camp will be held till January 14 and is being implemented on a pilot basis in three schools

January 03, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi government said the camp is an initiative to supplement classroom content/syllabus, improve the learning level of class IX students, and act as a brief exam focused revision.

The Delhi government said the camp is an initiative to supplement classroom content/syllabus, improve the learning level of class IX students, and act as a brief exam focused revision. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

To bridge the learning gap caused by the pandemic among students in its schools, the Delhi government on Monday launched a special Mathematics Winter Camp on a pilot basis.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the Delhi government, said that it will implement the pilot in three schools to gauge its expansion as well as the viability of implementing other learning interventions.

To be held till January 14, the camp is an initiative to supplement classroom content/syllabus, improve the learning level of class IX students, and act as a brief exam focused revision, the government said.

“Our students have immense capability and programmes such as the Mathematics Winter Camp will create a conducive environment to overcome the fear of mathematics, generate enthusiasm among students to work hard for their annual examination and be an opportunity to work on learning gaps faced throughout the academic year,” Ms. Gupta said.

She added that teachers will resort to innovative teaching, exercises and puzzles which will strengthen calculation, integers, unit conversion, divisibility and simplification, and revise crucial formulas which will continue to be beneficial for students till class XII.

The camp is being held in collaboration with the Dialogue and Development Commission, wth implementation partner Avanti Fellows, the government said.

The Delhi government has run many initiatives for students of its schools to close the two-year learning gap induced by COVID-19. These include ‘Mission Buniyaad’, aimed at improving reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities among of class III to IX.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / school / mathematics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.