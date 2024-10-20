About three dozen classic beauties on two and four wheels evoked nostalgia on the National Highway 44 between Delhi and Karnal on October 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the second edition of the classic car drive organised by Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI) and Noormahal Palace Hotel, Karnal, old cars and rare bikes that are seldom seen in public, were pulled out of their garages, painting a pretty picture through the 140-kilometre route on the Grand Trunk Karnal Road, via Sonepat, Panipat and Murthal.

Owners from across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida showcased their vintage grit at the wheel, says Diljeet Titus, the president of HMCI. Last year, the car drive was held in July and the monsoon rains had its share of fun and charm for the dozen participants. This year, the number was more than double with 30 participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 20 restored cars, all dated pre-1970, bringing back treasured memories of another era. The glorious spectacle included a 1919 Citroen Roadster, the only model seen in India. It belongs to Kaleem Khan from Jamia, whose family has been running a car restoration workshop in Nizamuddin since 1948.

My father bought the car in a scrap condition from a Nawab’s family in Bareilly 15 years ago. There is a charm in restoring old cars,” says the third-generation restorer, who has 35 antique cars including a 1925 Chevrolet. In the past three years, Kaleem took the 1919 Citroen to a few rallies in Delhi and Gurugram. This time, he drove the small convertible two-seater single-door sports car of yore for pure enjoyment. “The 105-year-old beauty cruised at 40kilometres/hour with a service car following it as this was one of its longest drives,” he adds.

“Automobiles are a world of passionate experts, and for all our members, classic old cars define design, character and heritage,” says Diljeet. “The idea behind the long drive was to raise awareness and sensitise the public about the importance and value of heritage. People are drawn to everything new and modern, but they should not forget to appreciate and be proud of the old things,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every vehicle has a story to tell. Diljeet took his 1938 Buick which was earlier owned by the Travancore royal family, and later, by Kunnath Ayyath Balakrishna Menon’s family, the producers of India’s first indigenous car, Aravind. Two decades ago, Diljeet’s father bought the run-down Buick from a rubber plantation owner in Thiruvananthapuram and restored it.

“A lot of research goes into restoration. You require consistent passion to do things right and feel proud; the Buick was restored to its stately glory and has won several awards” says Diljeet, a lawyer by profession.

For Parvinder Singh from Shahjahanpur near Neemrana, Rajasthan, the event was an opportunity to meet other vehicle owners and enthusiasts. “To hear the stories of repair and restoration of the timeless machines gives a different high,” he says. Parvinder showcased the 1938 Norton 16 World War II bike, which has been with him for 30 years and has gone to 40 rallies.

“When the classy and elegant cars glide down the roads and people applaud in admiration and take photos, you are reminded of the journey through time with vehicles as a symbol of our history, culture and progress,” says Roop Pratap Choudhary, Executive Director of Noormahal Palace Hotel where the drive culminated and allowed the locals in Karnal to see the cars, sit in them, enjoy short rides and celebrate automotive history.

The classic car ride as flagged off from Nexus Select CityWalk Saket, Delhi and the vintage vehicles took three hours on an average to reach the destination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.