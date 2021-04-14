Master plan-2041 draft gets DDA approval

NEW DELHI

14 April 2021 00:12 IST

It will be placed in public domain for inviting suggestions

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday gave preliminary approval for the Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041). The draft will now be placed in public domain for inviting objections/suggestions.

The DDA said that the MPD-2041 has been divided into two volumes and nine sections which contain 22 chapters with the vision to “Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi by 2041”. The master plan, the DDA said will facilitate Delhi’s development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development. It is also upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans and based on learnings from across the country with respect to implementation of various projects and schemes, the DDA said.

Future-ready city

Some of the salient features of the plan, the DDA said, is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality, affordable, clean and safe living environments and efficient mobility options to all. It also seeks to make Delhi a vibrant economic, creative and cultural hub that attracts talent and facilitates livelihood opportunities for everyone.

Other features of the plan, the DDA said, is to make it a more people-friendly document that is easy to read and understand by the general public apart from professionals. It has provisions for green-blue areas for active/passive recreation and leisure and enhances Delhi’s preparedness for climate change impacts and in tackling pollution.

The plan also has special provisions for preservation and redevelopment within identified heritage and cultural precincts with regeneration in the old and dilapidated areas by providing incentives for planned redevelopment.

The first master plan was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act 1957, followed by the plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.