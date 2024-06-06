GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Massive fire breaks out at hospital, no one injured 

Published - June 06, 2024 01:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters try to douse the flames at a hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday.

Firefighters try to douse the flames at a hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

A short circuit in an air conditioner led to a major fire incident at a two-storeyed private hospital in south-east Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday, an official said.

 According to the police, no one was injured in the incident as those inside the hospital were rushed out immediately.

 A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said they pressed into service 20 fire tenders to put out the fire at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre on Ring Road after they received information about the incident at 11.30 a.m.

 It took almost an hour and a half to douse the flames. All furniture and machines kept in the hospital were gutted in the fire, Deputy Chief Fire Officer S.K. Dua said. 

 He said the flames also spread to a cafeteria located on the third floor of an adjacent building but the situation was soon brought under control by firefighters. 

Several videos of the incident also surfaced on social media. One of the videos showed the hospital building engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from it.

Related Topics

Delhi / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.