Delhi

Massive fire at chemical factory in Naraina

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at Naraina area in New Delhi on Monday.

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at Naraina area in New Delhi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

more-in

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Naraina Industrial area of west Delhi's on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at three storey building of chemical factory located behind Payal Cinema at 11.37 a.m. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported as yet and efforts are on to douse the blaze, according to fire officials. More than 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
industrial accident
fire
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 8:37:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/massive-fire-at-chemical-factory-in-naraina/article26979132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY