Massive fire at chemical factory in Naraina

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Naraina Industrial area of west Delhi's on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at three storey building of chemical factory located behind Payal Cinema at 11.37 a.m. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported as yet and efforts are on to douse the blaze, according to fire officials. More than 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.