Massive fire at chemical factory in Naraina

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Naraina Industrial area of west Delhi's on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at three storey building of chemical factory located behind Payal Cinema at 11.37 a.m. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported as yet and efforts are on to douse the blaze, according to fire officials. More than 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor