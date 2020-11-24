‘Massive corruption in tax collection in North body’

New Delhi

24 November 2020 00:48 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation does not maintain any account related to property tax and there is no way to detect “loot” in the property tax collection.

“According to the BJP-ruled municipal data this year, the North Corporation was supposed to receive ₹2,838 crore from property tax. But the corporation collected only ₹1,703 crore. The biggest betrayal by the BJP-ruled North Corporation is that they do not maintain any proper documentation regarding the collection of property tax. There is no way to find out how much corruption or financial disputes they have,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The AAP leader said that in 2002, the Supreme Court had directed the civic body that a “double entry” rule should be implemented for tax collection. It has been 18 years since the order, but the North body has not yet adopted any such process, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The AAP demands that the BJP leaders of Delhi should come clean about such incidents and tell the people of Delhi the reality behind such massive corruption. The BJP should disclose whether or not the ‘corrupt’ officials have been dismissed or suspended. It should tell why shouldn’t we consider that this whole corruption is happening due to the corrupt nexus between the corporates and the BJP leaders,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

On Saturday, the party had announced that to expose the alleged “rampant corruption” in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, the AAP will hold a series of 181 press conferences and will tell people about ‘181 corruption schemes of the BJP’.